US Acting Assistant Secretary for South Asia to visit Pakistan, India from Sunday

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Ambassador Alice Wells will travel to New Delhi, India, and Islamabad, Pakistan, on her introductory trip to the region from July 30 to August 8.

She will meet with government officials, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss US relations with the region. She will also meet with the embassy staff to learn more about their efforts to advance US prosperity and security across the region.