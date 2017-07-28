Step taken towards ‘Naya Pakistan’: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

A triumphantly gleeful Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that “we have taken a step forward towards naya (new) Pakistan”, whereas he invited all stakeholders to join PTI’s rebuilding process.

He was talking to media after Supreme Court (SC) ousted premier in Panama Papers case.

“Come and join us (PTI) for the atonement of state institutions and to free Pakistan from the menace of terrorism. Let us pay tribute to all soldiers who endorsed martyrdom for the better future of Pakistan,” articulated Qureshi.

Qureshi once again extolled members of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) who carried out 60-day probe into Sharifs’ business matters.

“An independent, fair and transparent Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a must for fortifying democratic norms and we must practice the tradition of fair elections for strengthening the flourishing democracy,” added Qureshi.

Qureshi claimed that Imran Khan tops popularity charts as nation trusts him.

TAREEN CALLS DECISION ‘HISTORIC’

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen called the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Papers, ‘a historic decision’.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, he said: “A new chapter of history has been written today, and the decision came through the efforts of Imran Khan, PTI workers and supporters.” He added, “Pakistanis had lost hope for justice but Imran Khan was the lone person who did not lose hope.”

The PTI has also decided to hold a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on Sunday to observe Youm-e-Tashakkur [Thanksgiving Day].

Tareen said that Pakistan had been rid of a corrupt prime minister, stressing that Nawaz Sharif would have to adhere to the decision of the Supreme Court. The PTI leader said that a foundation for a new Pakistan has been laid.