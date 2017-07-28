Sherpao for redressal of KP people’s sense of deprivation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Sikandar Sherpao, on Friday, called for a redressal of people’s sense of deprivation on a priority basis.

Addressing Qumi Watan Party’s (QWP) workers convention in district Mardan, he deplored that the issues of small provinces are not resolved at the national level and a major chunk of development funds is being spent in the big provinces.

He said KP was producing more oil and gas than its demand, to meet the needs of the rest of the country, but despite the fact, KP people were suffering due to load-shedding.

Sikandar emphasised upon the merger of FATA into KP on a war footing for the redressal of problems being faced by FATA people.