Senate body expresses displeasure over non-compliance of recommendations

Senate Standing Committee on Communications Friday expressed displeasure over non-compliance of committee’s recommendations for introducing reforms in post offices of the country.

The meeting was held here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Daud Khan Achakzai. The committee chairman in his observation said that committee had been sending recommendations regarding reforms in the post offices for the last four years.

The committee also said that the time frame of seven months for having computerized system in post offices had also ended. Directions were given in the meeting that update on implementation of these services be given to the committee in fifteen days.

Pakistan Post director general told the meeting that the institution had received a very low budget in current year again, adding that 13,000 post offices in the country could not have any maintenance or upgradation work for long time due to financial constraints.

“The present conditions do not allow the department to compete efficiently with private postal companies,” he said. It was also stated that up gradation would be carried out in different phases and 85 general post offices (GPOs) in big cities now had computerized record.

National High Authority (NHA) chairman told the meeting that tender notice for Noshki by-pass would soon be given. The meeting was also informed that some of the suspended project employees had been restored and the committee recommended restoring the rest on humanitarian grounds.