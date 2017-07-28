Security forces seal federal capital before SC verdict

Elaborate security arrangements in Federal Capital on Friday were witnessed to thwart any untoward incident.

According to police sources, deployment of additional contingents of police at sensitive places and important buildings were made. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khalid Khan Khattak had directed senior officials to ensure strict security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions in case of any gatherings there.

Islamabad SSP Sajid Kiani himself supervised all these security arrangements and all SPs coordinated in this regard. The capital administration also made special security arrangements for the Supreme Court, which announced its decision in the Panama case. Rangers, Frontier Corpse and police were deployed at and surrounding of the court’s building.

Entry in the court premises was allowed through passes, which were issued by registrar of the Supreme Court. The media was also issued special passes for the coverage, while no unauthorised person was allowed to enter the red zone, he added.

Police also ensured strict checking at all the entry and exit points in the city. Similarly, patrolling in the city was enhanced and police commandos were deputed around sensitive locations and important buildings. Policemen equipped with sophisticated weapons performed their duties at the rooftops in various areas. Special police teams constituted by each police station patrolled for effective security in their respective jurisdiction.

Owing to strict security measures, the police sources said that no untoward incident was reported in any area.