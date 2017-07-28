SC verdict will strengthen democracy, says Imran

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case as historic and beginning of an Islamic welfare Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday said that the decision will strengthen democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence after the SC verdict, he said that Pakistan was formed for creating an Islamic welfare state and today the foundation of that was laid down.

Imran said, ‘Democracy and accountability goes hand-in-hand, and the apex court judgment would help strengthen democracy in the country’.

He asked PTI workers not to indulge in any chaos or unrest. He saluted the Supreme Court for what he called a “historic verdict”, which would change the destiny of the country. He hailed the JIT members, saying that they were the real heroes of the nation, who gave a hope to the nation.

Khan said that Rs1000 billion were being looted in the country annually which were laundered outside the country. He said that the jails of the country were overcrowded with poor and people caught in minor crimes. “But no one from the bigwigs who have houses costing Rs 6 billion was held accountable in the past 70 years,” he added.

The SC verdict gave hope to the nation that the powerful and mighty can also be held accountable in this country. He deplored that many PML-N leader and ministers, who, despite knowing money was being laundered out of country and rampant corruption was being committed were standing with a corrupt family and were trying to save corrupts. The PTI chief said that if there was a will the laundered money can be brought back.

He added that the SC verdict was the start of accountability and all those who looted the country and national exchequer would also be held accountable. The PTI chief thanked all those who supported him in his 21-year long political struggle.

He announced that a big public meeting of thanksgiving will be organised at Parade Ground on Sunday. He said that the PML-N ministers and leader targeted Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He added that they attacked SKMH just for hiding their corruption.

He added that if there were corruption in SKHM, why the sitting government did not take action.

Imran Khan said that he did not harbour any personal grudge against Nawaz Sharif. “I hold no personal grudge against Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “This is not a fight between me and him but a national issue pertaining to corruption,” he added.

He said that nations were not destroyed because of wars or bombardment but when institutions which were supposed to dispense justice did not function properly.

Imran urged the people of Pakistan to guard their resources since this was the money of the people.