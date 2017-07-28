Rain expected in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy rainfalls is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas divisions and FATA during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating eastern and southern parts of the country and are likely to continue doing so during the next few days.