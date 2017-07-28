Punjab CM Shehbaz a likely candidate to replace Nawaz

In a monumental decision, Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, following which a consultative session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was called, where Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s name came forward as the most likely candidate to be the next PM of Pakistan, the decision was taken during a high-level PML-N meeting.

Ex PM Nawaz met with senior party leaders after being disqualified.

At the moment, a name has not been announced for the interim prime minister, who will fill the 45-day vacuum until Shehbaz Sharif is elected to a National Assembly seat.

Sources told a private news channel that PML-N’s consultative session had decided that Shehbaz will be the next prime minister of Pakistan after an interim prime minister is appointed for a period of 45 days.

He added that either Hamza Shehbaz Sharif or Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah will replace Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister.