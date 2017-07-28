PTI workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in PP-154

LAHORE: After Nawaz Sharif’s dismissal as prime minister, celebrations erupted across Lahore, including PP-154, where PTI workers celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and dancing on drum beats.

PTI’s Nazir Chohan welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, claiming that PTI workers had fought bravely against the corrupt mafia, and it was only because of their hard work that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified. He further added that PML-N and his allies had ruined the country’s condition and now they are reaping what they had sowed.

He claimed that the whole credit for today goes to ImranKhann and his hard work, as he had given the country something to cheer about.

He added that the rest of the cabinet and parliamentarians were just as big of thieves as their leadership.

‘It was the beginning of a new era of justice in the country,” he claimed.

He further added that factions within the PML-N were happy with the decision as they had given countless sacrifices for the party, but the party had never given them anything in return.