PTI Chief decides not to attend Panama Case final hearing today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided that he will not be attending the hearing of the Supreme Court owing to security fears. The 5 member led hearing is expected to begin at 11:30 am today.

As per earlier reports, Khan had decided to attend the court announcement hearing, however, in an early morning tweet PTI chairman’s spokesperson, Naeemul Haque, stated that Khan will not be present at the court hearing today.

Due to security concerns IK has cancelled his visit to the SC today. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) July 28, 2017

Members of the federal government, as well as other opposition parties, are making their way to the Supreme Court for the final announcement. PTI’s Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraul Haq have reached the apex court already.

Strict security measures are in place in the capital around the area of the SC with around 3,000 personnel of the Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad Police, and Punjab Rangers deployed. Entry to the SC has been restricted only to those that have obtained special permission passes.