PML-N workers hold protest rallies

LAHORE: PML-N workers staged a protest rally on Friday against disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

The protesters blocked the road near Data Darbar and torched tyres. The workers took to streets holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. Youth wing president Rana Riasat Ali, MPA Ch Shehbaz and MPA Bao Akhtar participated in the rally.

We stand by our leader; the court decision will not affect our loyalty to our leader, said the supporters.

Police have been deployed at several points in the wake of a tense situation. PML-N MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar and MPA Malik Saif Ullah Khokhar have also decided to stage protest along with the workers.

Sources said that protest rally will be held at Thokar Niaz Beg.