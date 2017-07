Disappointed by the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan that has disqualified ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, angry workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took on to the roads and put tires on fire and blocked the road in front of Data Darbar in Lahore.

They raised slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif. Their slogans said, “The disqualification ruling is unacceptable.”