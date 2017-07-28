PML-N to continue role in active politics despite PM’s disqualification: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will continue to play its role in active politics despite disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons here on Friday after the SC’s historic verdict, Rana Sanaullah said that though it was a major setback for the PML-N, it advised the party leaders and activists to remain calm, patient and avoid protests.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will continue to lead the party and will again be in the corridor of power with the support of twenty million countrymen.

Responding to question about next PM, Rana Sanaullah said that no one in the party was desirous for the slot and any one nominated by party head Nawaz Sharif will be next PM.