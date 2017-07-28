PML-N expresses reservations over SC verdict

Says disqualification not on basis of Panama Leaks

After a historic Supreme Court verdict, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers on Friday expressed reservations regarding the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, saying the removal of the premier was not on the basis of Panama Leaks.

The presser was held by Barrister Zafarullah, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Climate Change Minister Zahid Hamid and IT Minister Anusha Rehman.

“Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified on the basis of Panama Papers,” said Saad Rafique, adding it was not the first time PML-N has been made to bear the brunt of such tactics.

“Imran Khan, you are nothing more than a pawn,” he said.

Railways minister added that Imran has tried repeatedly to oust the PML-N government and has used every trick that he could.

The minister claimed that Nawaz and the PML-N have been punished for bringing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country, “just in the same manner we were punished for conducting nuclear tests in 1998”.

“We want civil supremacy in Pakistan and will now go to the court of the people,” said the PML-N stalwart.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that they have now put their case in front of the people as the people should be aware that there was no corruption.

He also said that the decision will now be challenged on legal forums now.

“Musharraf tried for eight years but could not prove any corruption against Nawaz Sharif.”

“History will not accept the decision,” said Abbasi.

“Since 1947 till date, not one prime minister of Pakistan has completed the five-year tenure. Call it an irony of fate or mistakes on one ground or the other,” said the barrister.

Ahsan Iqbal said his confidence in his leadership has increased tenfold after the apex court verdict.

Iqbal said that Nawaz during the meeting today clearly said that the mandate of the people will be defended and the PML-N will complete its tenure.

A troubled Afghanistan witnessed Hamid Karzai completing six years in power, whereas it has been 70 years in Pakistan but no PM has been able to complete his tenure, he lamented.

“The supporters of PML-N should be proud of their leader, as no one has undergone as much scrutiny as Nawaz Sharif and yet nothing was proven against him except that he could have received money from his son but did not,” said Iqbal.

He further said the PTI had alleged billions in corruption, but their claims were not proven.

“After allegations of billions made through corruption, he was disqualified over Rs0.2 million.”