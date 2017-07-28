PM chairs meeting ahead of Panama Case verdict announcement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is holding an important meeting prior to the announcement of the Panama case verdict.

Sources are reported to have said that legal aides, advisors and federal ministers are attending the high-level meeting that has been scheduled at the PM House where Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be following the verdict announcement.

PML-N leaders have stated that the government wishes that the Parliament is able to complete its tenure.

The special five-member bench of the Supreme Court will begin the announcement of the Panama Case verdict at 11:30 am.