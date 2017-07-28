PID refuses to arrange press conference of former ministers

After disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in Panama case by the Supreme Court, Press Information Department (PID) has categorically refused to arrange media conference of PML-N’s leaders.

The federal cabinet was also dissolved after the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It was decided at the PM House to arrange the press conference of former federal ministers in PID.

On this occasion, PID refused to arrange the press conference of former cabinet saying that ministers were not enjoying their portfolios so it was not its constitutional access to arrange this conference.

It is worth-mentioning here that state-owned media organization Pakistan Television (PTV) has telecasted the live press conference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the first time in four years after the verdict of Panama case.