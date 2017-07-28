Panama verdict refutes contention that disqualification poses threat to democracy: Bilawal

Supreme Court’s Panama case verdict is for the good of the country and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) welcomes this decision, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this on Friday. He said that the verdict has disapproved the contention that disqualification posed threat to democracy. He was addressing a press conference on Friday following the Panama case verdict.

He said the verdict will discourage corruption in higher offices. Bilawal said the PPP was in favour of accountability for all without any exception and there must be a proper legislation for that.

Commenting on the case proceedings of the Sharif family, he said if it was the Bhutto family in the court then the court would have taken no time in announcing the verdict.

Answering a reporter’s question regarding making contact with Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said, “why would I need to make contact with Nawaz.”

Bilawal also said the PPP is in consultation with other parties and will file a candidate for the post of prime minister. He also said the PPP supports “accountability across the board”.

He said it is imperative for all political parties to accept the apex court verdict.

“The PPP is an ideological party and we will stay with the ideology we have followed since the inception of the party,” further said the PPP chairman.