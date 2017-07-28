Panama Case verdict: Finance minister Ishaq Dar disqulaified

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa-led five member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan announced the Panamagate verdict on Friday disqualifying Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in addition to ruling that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified for life. Moreover, the bench also decided all cases against the prime minister and his family, including children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar, and Dar be sent to the NAB trial court. All cases must be decided within a period of six months, the bench ruled.

The court also ruled that PM Nawaz is no longer ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’.

The verdict was announced in Courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and all the 5 member judges reached the decision unanimously.