Pakistan signs contract to sell 10 Super Mushak aircrafts to Azerbaijan

Pakistan has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for sale of ten Super Mushshak aircrafts. The agreement includes operational training & technical support to Azerbaijan Air Force.

Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, represented Pakistan while Azerbaijan was represented by Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

The landmark agreement signed in Azerbaijan will play an important role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities which make it one of the best military trainer aircraft.