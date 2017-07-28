Opposition parties react to PM’s disqualification decision

Opposition party politicians were over the moon after the PM disqualification decision by the Supreme Court on Friday.

In April it was declared by the Supreme Court that there was “insufficient evidence” to disqualify Sharif and a six-member JIT investigation team was formed to probe the matter.

A “significant disparity” between the Sharif family’s income and lifestyle was found by the JIT.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing the media soon after the judgement, said that it’s a historic day in the history of Pakistan, and everyone should work together to rid the country of terrorism. He thanked the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies. He said that the people of Pakistan should also thank the JIT members for not succumbing to pressure.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the judgement was expected and it was going to happen sooner or later. He also said that the credit for this historic decision mainly goes to the resilience of PTI and Imran Khan for taking this issue to court and fighting this legal battle.

Jehangir Tareen (PTI) said that this was a historic decision and is actually a win for the PTI. He also said that the PTI will keep playing their part for Pakistan and democracy and that this is the best time for democracy.

Jamaat-i-Islami, Sirajul Haq reiterated that people made fun of him when he registered the petition on August 24, 2016. He also said that he wanted to congratulate all the other political parties who followed him, the Supreme court, journalists, lawyers and the political workers who supported them.