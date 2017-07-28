Nawaz Sharif resigns following SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned from his post ‘despite reservations’ following the verdict of the Supreme Court, it has been reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued notifications today to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

All five judges of the Supreme Court bench reached the decision of the disqualification of the PM unanimously adding that cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family including children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law and Dar be sent to the NAB trial court.

The court also ruled that the trial court must reach a decision for the referred cases within six months of being filed.

A high-level meeting is underway in Islamabad to discuss the appointment of the new prime minister.