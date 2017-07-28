Nawaz Sharif forgets his phone charger at PM house

An already been stressful day got even more testing for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he forgot to pack his phone charger while vacating his room at the PM house.

“It seems the guy simply can’t catch a break today”, said a staff member at the PM house holding the charger as he rolled the wire over the socket and nonchalantly slipping it into his shirt pocket.

Sources at Punjab house confirmed that the missing charger and the realization of having forgotten it back at his former residence that followed proved to be too much in addition to the day’s events causing the PM to ask everyone to vacate his comparatively less gaudy new room.

“I offered him my own charger as soon as I found out what was going on but he said – eyes all welled up – it’s the new S8, your USB pin wont fit ….. no ones will !!” described the driver who brought him to Punjab house.

At press time Abid Sher Ali was seen buying a brand new Samsung S8 from Hafiz Mobiles at G-9 Markaz Islamabad, which was peculiar, as everyone who’s anyone knows the best market for mobile phones, is in Aabpara.

An already been stressful day got even more testing for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he forgot to pack his phone charger while vacating his room at the PM house.

“It seems the guy simply can’t catch a break today”, said a staff member at the PM house holding the charger as he rolled the wire over the socket and nonchalantly slipping it into his shirt pocket.

Sources at Punjab house confirmed that the missing charger and the realization of having forgotten it back at his former residence that followed proved to be too much in addition to the day’s events causing the PM to ask everyone to vacate his comparatively less gaudy new room.

“I offered him my own charger as soon as I found out what was going on but he said – eyes all welled up – it’s the new S8, your USB pin wont fit ….. no ones will !!” described the driver who brought him to Punjab house.

At press time Abid Sher Ali was seen buying a brand new Samsung S8 from Hafiz Mobiles at G-9 Markaz Islamabad, which was peculiar, as everyone who’s anyone knows the best market for mobile phones, is in Aabpara.