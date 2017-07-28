Nawaz relinquishes PM office soon after verdict

PML-N spokesperson says only history will be a real judge

‘Nawaz Sharif will stand successful in Almighty Allah’s court’

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday relinquished the office of the prime minister following the order of the Supreme Court that stood him disqualified in the Panama Papers case.

“Immediately after the decision of the Supreme Court, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has relinquished his responsibilities as the prime minister,” a spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-N said in a press release. Despite reservations about different phases of the case – from filing of the petition to verdict – the decision would be implemented, he said.

“This judicial process carries a set of examples which have been unprecedented in the history of 70 years,” the statement said. Despite apprehensions, all constitutional and legal options would be exercised, the spokesperson said, adding only history would be the real judge. “Nawaz Sharif will stand successful in the court of Almighty Allah and people,” he said.

Former deputy attorney general Advocate Shah Khawar said that Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified forever. He said that the court decision was a first step towards eradicating corruption in Pakistan. All the institutions like FIA, NAB and others will be empowered in future due to this historic judgement, he said.