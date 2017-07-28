Nawaz Sharif conducts high-level party meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A high-level huddle chaired by Nawaz Sharif is underway at the PM House in Islamabad to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister following Supreme Court verdict that PM Nawaz stands disqualified.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are attending the high-level meeting.

Sharif is likely to make the decision to appoint a new prime minister after consulting with legal experts, sources are reported to have said.

Earlier, former PM Nawaz held an important meeting prior to the announcement of the Panama case verdict.

Sources stated that legal aides, advisors and federal ministers attended the high-level meeting that had been scheduled at the PM House where Nawaz Sharif was also following the verdict announcement.

PML-N leaders have stated that the government wishes that the Parliament is able to complete its tenure.