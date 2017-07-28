Multan: PML-N, PTI workers come to blows following Panama verdict

MULTAN: Following the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court Panama case verdict, clashes between workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) erupted in parts of the country.

One such brawl took place in Multan, a city of Punjab, where PTI workers were celebrating their triumph at Kutchery Chowk. They were dancing on the beat of a Dhol as PML-N leaders were chanting slogans against the decision.

Both these groups ended up coming face to face and a clash erupted from nowhere which injured at least three people. A high contingency of police was called at the sight with took control of the law and order situation.

The injured persons were admitted to the nearby hospital. Police have announced to take legal action against the supporters of both parties who were involved in the confrontation.

It should be noted that such incidents also took place in the big cities like Lahore and Islamabad. Certain workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had also landed into a fight with the ruling party members.