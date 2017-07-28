Mayor urges KMC officers to show unity, coordination

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers have a great responsibility on their shoulders to bring stability in the organisation and work hard for solving problems of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest in Ziafat-e-Eid programme held by the KMC Officers Welfare Association (KMCOWA) in Safari Park on Thursday, said a statement on Friday.

He urged the officers to forget their differences and show unity among them by improving their coordination to strengthen the KMC department and ultimately bringing improvement in all sectors of civic life in Karachi.

The mayor said the association has provided a good platform to the officers of the KMC to resolve their issues and work for the betterment of officers and the organisation.

He said the KMC and KDA are our own organizations and we want to make KMC an exemplary public service organisation which could be done with the support and cooperation of the members of KMC Officers Welfare Association.

He said corruption will not be tolerated and we have adopted a policy to discourage this trend and encourage the honest and hard-working officials.

A resolution was presented on this occasion by the KMC Office Welfare Association to change the name of Zulfiqarabad Tankers Terminal to Wasim Akhtar Terminal as an acknowledgement of his efforts and role in making this terminal operational, and to get rid the citizens of an old problem of parking of tankers on roads and other places. The members unanimously approved the resolution.

In the end, the office bearers of KMCOWA presented a floral bouquet to chief guest Mayor Wasim Akhtar, whereas DMC East chairman Moeed Anwer and vice president of KMCOWA Nazeer Lakhani also addressed the ceremony.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, KOWA President Jamil Farooqui, Vice Chairman Nazeer Lakhani, General Secretary Bilal Manzar, Information Secretary Ali Hassan Sajid and other office bearers and members of the KMC Office Welfare Association were also present on this occasion.