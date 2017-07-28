Justin Bieber’s video of accidentally hitting a truck goes viral

Singer Justin Bieber reportedly hit a photographer with his truck after which police and paramedics were called at Hillsong Church Los Angeles.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, reported Mail Online.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Bieber getting into his SUV and slowly driving away. The photographer was caught by the tyres of the vehicle as it turned out of a driveway.

In some of the videos that have gone viral, Bieber is seen trying to help the man after he fell to the ground beside the singer’s truck.

Paramedics were photographed attending the man while the singer spoke to the police and bystanders.

The incident occurred after the singer was leaving the church service.

He was driving his black truck out of his parking space when the collision occurred. Bieber stopped the truck and climbed out to find the photographer lying on the ground beside it.

The man was clutching his leg and crying out in pain, although the extent of his injuries was not immediately apparent.

The photographer, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident on Wednesday night, Beverly Hills police said. The photographer later posted a video thanking the “Sorry” singer for his help.

“He (Bieber) got out, he was compassionate. He’s a good kid. Accidents happen,” the photographer said in a video posted on celebrity website TMZ.

Bieber was not charged and had fully cooperated with authorities, Beverly Hills police spokesman Sergeant Chris Coulter said.

The accident happened as Bieber, 23, was pulling out of parking lot following a church service. The singer, who started attending church services some two years ago, has been trailed by celebrity media since suddenly cancelling the remainder of his world tour on Monday, saying he needed to rest.

“I can’t see when you guys are all snapping,” Bieber told the photographers, in the video of the incident posted to TMZ. Bieber was also seen kneeling down to tend to the photographer, who said his leg was injured.

“I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though because there’s no way he could see over the front. It was the slope it was on,” the photographer said in his video message.