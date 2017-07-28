‘Insha Allah Pakistan’s next PM will complete his 5-year term’, says Jemima

LONDON

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has appeared to be pleased with Pakistan Supreme Court’s verdict disqualifying her former husband’s rival Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

In a series of tweets, Jemima said no civilian Pakistani PM has ever completed its five-year term, but she adds: “InshaAllah the next one will.”

Rephrasing a popular political slogan used by the opposition in Pakistan ‘Go Nawaz Go’, she called it ‘Gone Nawaz Gone’ – indicating expulsion of sitting PM after court orders.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a unanimous verdict in the Panamagate case, thus cutting short his third stint in power.

Soon after the SC judgement, the PM House issued a terse statement saying that Nawaz Sharif, despite having reservations on the SC’s verdict, has stepped down from his post as the premier.