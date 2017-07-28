Important decisions expected in PCB governing board meeting

The 45th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Governing Board will he held on Friday at the National Cricket Academy, the last one to be presided over by the outgoing chairman, Shahryar Khan.

“The meeting will take a number of important decisions for the betterment of the game,” said a spokesman for the PCB while talking to agencies on Thursday.

It is the last meeting which Shahryar Khan is going to preside as his three-year tenure expires on July 31.

After the meeting, the new Board of Governors will be set up and its notification will be issued on August 6.

The main points of the agenda are: Chairman’s Report, Annual Budget for the Financial Year 2017-2018, Domestic Affairs Committee Report, Game Development Committee Report, Induction of BoG Members, Update on Pakistan Super League 2018, Update on Upgradation of Grounds and Pitches, Appraisement of Regional Coaches and Support Staff, Grant of Associate Membership to District Chaghi and District Pakpattan.