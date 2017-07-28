Heavy showers expected in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Heavy showers, thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas of the country for the next four days.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy rainfalls is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern and southern parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies over Afghanistan and its adjoining areas.

Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sukkur, Larkana divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.