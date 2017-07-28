Govt will take next decision after constitutional, legal consultation: Marriyum

Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will give its final reply to today’s decision after legal and constitutional consultation of the final verdict. She added that the court might have dismissed Nawaz Shareef but he was the prime minister of the people’s heart. On a question on who would be the next prime minister, she said that it did not matter because it would still be Nawaz Shareef who would lead the party.
My dear lady , it will be a great tribute to the intelligence of your party if you choose to be led by a disqualified leader. Let not emotions rule . Read the writing on the wall. By being loyal to him you are being disloyal to the country.