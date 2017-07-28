ECP denotifies Nawaz Sharif from NA

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-notified Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly from constituency NA-120, Lahore, with an immediate effect.

The move comes on the directive of the Supreme Court which disqualified the prime minister for non-declaration of his unwithdrawn receivables as a chairman of the Board of Capital FZE.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif relinquished the office of Prime Minister following the order of the Supreme Court that stood him disqualified in Panama case.

“Immediately after the decision of Supreme Court, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has relinquished his responsibilities as the prime minister,” a spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-N said in a press release.

The spokesman said despite reservations about different phases of the case – from the filing of the petition to the verdict – the decision would be implemented.

“This judicial process carries a set of examples which have been unprecedented in the history of 70 years,” the statement said.