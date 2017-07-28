Disqualification of Nawaz result of his misdeeds

BADIN: Sindh Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, on Friday, said that disqualification of the Sharif family was the result of their misdeeds.

Dhamrah maintained that today Zia’s followers claim that they are being oppressed, but they had turned their back to the Bhuttos when they were politically victimised. Nawaz Sharif and co must feel shameful for what they had done to Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that today the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was using the PPP’s slogan “Ya Allah Ya Rasool, Benazir Beqasoor” with Nawaz Sharif’s name in it.

He further said that Bilawal Bhutto and the PPP welcome the decision of the court.