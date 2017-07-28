China, Pakistan strategic partnership to remain unfazed despite political change: China FM spokesperson

BEIJING

After a press conference in Beijing, the following question was asked from the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman: “Pakistan’s Supreme Court has delivered a final ruling on the case linking the premier’s family to offshore businesses. It asked the electoral committee to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from public office. Sharif accepted the ruling. What is your comment?”

The spokesperson said that we have noted relevant reports. This is an internal affair of Pakistan. As a friendly neighbor, China hopes that all parties and sections in Pakistan can prioritise state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development.

The all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of times. We believe that the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan, he added.

Emphasising strong bilateral ties, the spokesperson said that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continue jointly building the Belt and Road and build a community of shared future, which serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and promotes peace and development of the region and beyond.