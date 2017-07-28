Book launching ceremony held on work, life of qawwal brothers

LAHORE: A book launching ceremony of “Funy Saffar”, written on the life and work of famous qawwal brothers, Mehar Ali Khan and Sher Ali Khan, was held in Lahore yesterday.

The ceremony was presided by Qutab-ud-Din Fareedi and attended by famous personalities from showbiz and other fields of life.

On the occasion, a documentary made on the services of qawwal brothers was also put on display.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, while talking to the audience, said that Mehar Ali and Sher Ali have done great work for the promotion of this genre of music—qawali. He said that the service of both brothers will be remembered forever.

Ustad Tafu said that both brothers did justice with qawwali and both are institutions in themselves.

Famous singer Shaukat Ali Khan was of the view that both brothers were blessed with great voices and made great contributions to promote Islam through their music.