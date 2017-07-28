Bastian Obermayer terms PM’s disqualification ‘historic’

ISLAMABAD: Bastian Obermayer, a German Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, who broke the Panama Papers story, termed the decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as ‘historic’ on Friday.

In his tweet, he said Pakistan’s Supreme Court delivered historic moment that was likely to shift the country’s tumultuous political balance.

After the apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding the prime minister’s office, Obermayer, who had broken the Panama Papers news last year, termed the decision as a historic one.

Ever since the Sharif family’s name surfaced in the Panama Papers scandal last year, the entire world has followed the Pakistani premier’s disqualification case with interest.