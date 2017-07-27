Whole nation looking towards Supreme Court: Sarwar

PTI central leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PML-N has reached in a closed street and the whole nation has kept eyes on Supreme Court. We’ve hundred per cent confidence in Supreme Court for the dissemination of justice. Rulers are using the stunts against the Imran Khan due to the fear of defeat.

He was addressing the event hosted in honour of women wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Waleed Iqbal and Mian Hammad Azhar were also present at the occasion.

Sarwar said, ‘JIT gave full opportunity to the rulers to prove their innocence, but they failed to do so. He said, ‘PTI will form the new government with the support of the people of Pakistan.

Waleed Iqbal said, ‘If they would’ve any record of the London flats, they had proved their innocence but they failed to do so, Pakistan needs committed and dedicated leadership like Imran Khan. All the propaganda against the money trail of Imran Khan has been exposed’.

Hammad Azhar said, ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only hope of the Pakistani people. After the Panama case decision, all the corrupt people would be held accountable that would be great success of Imran Khan and people of Pakistan.