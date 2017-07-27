Upper, central Punjab likely to receive rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday stated that monsoon currents continue to penetrate upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of Pakistan and is likely to persist during the upcoming days.

Rain and thunderstorm (with few heavy showers) are expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, and Kashmir in the next 24-hours. Isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, D.G. Khan, Sibbi, Mirpurkhas divisions, and FATA are also likely to receive downpour during the next 24 hours.

The PMD has predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.