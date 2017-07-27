UK to expand scope of its assistance plan: HC Drew

NA speaker stresses to re-activate friendship groups

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Wednesday called on National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and assured him that the United Kingdom would expand scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields.

High Commissioner Drew said that UK considers Pakistan one of its close friend and an important trading partner. He assured the speaker for extending maximum assistance for building legislative capacity of the parliamentarians and staff.

He valued the efforts made by the parliamentarian regarding the electoral reforms for free, fair and transparent election for future. While discussing the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that friendship groups in both the parliament could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

On the occasion, Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UK and desire to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.

He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations to new heights. He stressed the need for frequent exchange of the parliamentary delegations and stressed to re-activate friendship groups between the two parliaments.

He also appreciated the parliamentary assistance programme funded by the British Parliament and CPA. He said that Pakistan was committed to promoting durable peace and stability in the region. “Pakistan desires good relations with all its neighbours and is keen to promote the exchange of parliamentary delegations and talks,” he said.