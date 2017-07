This is how much your leaders payed in taxes last year

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued the tax directory for parliamentarians.

The amount paid in taxes is as follows, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid Rs2,524,213 in taxes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan paid Rs159,609.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani : Rs492,201

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq : Rs104,853 .

National Assembly Opposition leader Khursheed Shah : Rs124,215

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan : Rs13,854,833.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed : Rs505,966 while Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq paid Rs34,941 in taxes.

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar : Rs39,758 JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman paid Rs50,181 in taxes.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar : Rs4,617,328

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar : Rs1,192,618.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif : Rs831,986 Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique paid Rs3,983,491 in taxes.

Jahangir Khan tareen: Rs53,677,42

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif : Rs9,531,060 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Rs743,471, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak Rs831,869 and Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri paid 1,411,000 in taxes.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri 1,411,000.