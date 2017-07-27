There are untapped opportunities for investment in Sindh: SBI chairperson

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon has said that there are untapped opportunities for investment in agriculture, food processing and hospitality sectors of Sindh.

Naheed Memon stated this while talking to the Consul General State of Qatar in Karachi, Mishal Mohammad Al-Ansari who called on him at her office on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed business and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Qatar and measures to promote trade relations between the two countries.

The SBI chairperson said that the government of Sindh is offering numerous incentives and is ready to facilitate the potential investors. She expressed her willingness to meet Qatari businessmen to further discuss investment opportunities.

Mishal Mohammad acknowledged the long lasting friendly relationship between Qatar and Pakistan and expressed the desire to strengthen these relations. He said that we are open to all types of investment ventures. He extended his invitation to SBI chairperson to visit Qatar to meet businessmen in Qatar.