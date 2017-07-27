Sindh Assembly has right to approve any law: Zubair

KARACHI: With respect to the repealing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance in Sindh, Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair on Thursday said that the Sindh Assembly has right to approve any law.

He stated this while meeting with the chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan Shah Awais Noorani at his residence, said a statement issued.

He said that the federal government is making all-out efforts to resolve the issues of Sindh’s people because development of every part of the country is its top priority.

Zubair said that assistance in M-9 project, K-IV project for provision of water, Green Line and Lyari Expressway are proof of the federal government’s commitment towards the province.

He said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and law and order situation before 2013 was very poor, adding that the business community was reluctant to invest in any sector in the mega city and citizens were in constant fear for their lives.

He further said that the federal government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), after coming into power, has restored peace in the metropolis.

The governor said that investment of $62 billion in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the result of successful economic policies of the government.

Deployment of Rangers in the province is essential to the sustainable peace, he added.

Zubair said that businessmen, investors and every segment of the society feel protected under the presence of Rangers in Sindh.

Moulana Noorani said that governments should be allowed to complete their tenures in order to strengthen democracy.