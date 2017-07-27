‘Shahrukh Khan can even romance a microphone,’ says Anushka Sharma

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal says romancing the superstar was quite easy and that he can even romance a microphone.

Both of them came along with music director Pritam and film director Imtiaz Ali for the launch of the new song Hawayeina.

Asked about how was it romancing Shah Rukh third time, on-screen, Anushka said, “Extremely easy! There is a genuineness in his eyes that we all can see – that reflects on-screen. In my opinion, he can even romance a microphone.”

To this, Shah Rukh replied, “As long as you are holding the mic, darling!”

The evening started with a live performance by Pritam where he sang the song live and went on to show it on the big screen.

Two of the songs of the film Radhaa and Beech Beech Mein has already been released and gained popularity.

Asked what is his favourite genre of films, Shah Rukh, who is known for his romantic films but in an earlier interview had said that he is not a fan of love stories, said, “No no, I think that was misinterpreted. I like a love story also but I like comedy more.”

Asked if he is also romantic as husband, he said, “I think I am a good companion…I am shy to talk about it, what can I say? I think I am good, as a husband.”

Jab Harry met Sejal is releasing on August 4.