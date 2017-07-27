SC to resume hearing of Tareen’s disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: The three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will resume hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen later during the day.

The bench had, the other day sought answers to five questions from the counsel.

The questions were when was Tareen’s trust formed, when was the offshore company formed, who’s the legal and beneficial owner of the company, when and for how much was the offshore company formed, and how many times did he give funds as gifts to his children from 2002-17?

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hanif Abbasi had petitioned the court to disqualify Tareen and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The petition alleges that Tareen owns offshore companies in the name of his children, shared gifts worth over Rs1.6 billion among family members, and is involved in insider trading in the shares of the United Sugar Mills Limited in 2005.