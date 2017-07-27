Punjab CM promises swift justice to victims of Multan punchayat rape case

MULTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif while talking to the media assured that the victims of Multan panchayat rape case will get speedy and due justice.

CM Punjab on his visit to the Women Crisis Centre in Multan also vowed that the accused will not be spared under any circumstances and will get exemplary punishment.

Shahbaz also directed for immediate suspension of police officers involved in registering the case for their negligence in taking prompt action in the case.

The minister stated that the FIR for the first incident of rape was lodged eight days later. “The incident shows the worst negligence on part of the police,” he lamented.

Shahbaz also announced the formation of a three-member committee which will be responsible for the complete investigation into the matter. The concerned authorities have been given 72 hours to submit a report on the case to the committee, he asserted.