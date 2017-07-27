Punjab CM likely to meet interior minister Chaudhry Nisar today

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to meet the Interior Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan today in another attempt to appease tensions.

Punjab CM, accompanied by Finance minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, visited Punjab House to appease Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday.

Sources told that during the meeting, Shahbaz requested the interior minister not to highlight party related issues on media, adding that in the past, matters were resolved while sitting together. Punjab CM said that Nisar is an important member of the party, who has rendered valuable services.

Lauding the political sagacity of the interior minister, he said Nisar showed political wisdom after Lahore blast.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was of the view that his differences are based on principles. He said he always talked about party’s interests, not his personal. He said, in the prevailing conditions, he was unable to make any decision against his conscience.

The meeting also covered Lahore blast and other national security issues.

The meeting came at a time when the political arena is rife with speculations of Nisar ending his 32-year long association with PML-N.

A much-awaited presser on Monday—in the backdrop of speculations of Nisar’s differences with PML-N leadership—ended with the minister declining to address any political issues in the light of the recent Lahore explosion that left at least 15 dead and 25 injured.

“I had planned on discussing many points today, but in light of the Lahore incident it is not possible for me to talk about political issues, I am sure you all will agree,” Nisar said.

However, before Nisar’s press conference at Punjab House, the PM’s spokesperson Musadik Malik, in a statement, said the interior minister would neither resign from his post nor would he leave the party.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Railways Minister Saad Rafique affirmed Nisar’s association with the prime minister and the party, saying the interior minister will not back down in testing times and will be at the frontline.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior spokesman rejected reports of Nisar being angry and that attempts were being made to appease him.

The spokesman added that the interior minister had adopted a different stance during an internal party meeting; after that, he was removed from any future consultations.

Nisar wishes to be made aware as to why it happened in the first place and whether it was due to his stance that he took during the internal meeting, or if it was based on something else, the spokesman added.

The interior minister is also of the opinion that before clarifying and resolving all the issues, a positive solution could not be achieved easily, the spokesman concluded.