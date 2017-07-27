Prayers to resume at Masjid Al-Aqsa after 14 days

President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the Thursday afternoon prayer will be held at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem following the announcement of the religious leaders in Jerusalem to resume prayers at the Muslim holy site after 14 days of no prayers inside the holy compound.

Abbas praised in an urgent leadership meeting in the presidential headquarter in Ramallah, the steadfastness of Palestinian Muslims and Christians, particularly in Jerusalem.

He said, “Prayers at Al Aqsa mosque will resume only when the situation is back to before July 14.”

The Mufti of Jerusalem Mohammad Hussein briefed Abbas and the leadership meeting in Ramallah on the latest at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the decision of the religious leaders in Jerusalem to allow resumption of prayers inside the compound after Israel had removed all obstacles that hindered entry of worshippers into the mosque.

Abbas affirmed that the previous decision by the cabinet regarding support for Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem will be executed as agreed.

In light of what is happening in Jerusalem, Abbas said the leadership will continue to discuss the situation because it is not over yet.

Abbas had also frozen all contacts with Israel, including security coordination until it removes all installations placed at the mosque.

Abbas is following closely on the situation in Jerusalem with the King of Jordan Abdullah II, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, King of Morocco Mohammed VI and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as well as the League of Arab States and the Islamic Summit and the United Nations.