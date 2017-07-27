Police, Rangers arrest 51 suspects in joint operation in Karachi

KARACHI: Police and Rangers have rounded up as many as 51 suspects and recovered weapons from their possession in a joint operation conducted in Karachi’s Baldia Ittehad Town today.

As per reports, the security personnel detained the 51 suspects during the search operation in Ittehad Town when they failed to prove their identity. Raids were also reportedly conducting in adjoining areas.

In a police encounter conducted in Nazimabad Number 2, a dacoit was reportedly killed while the two others managed to flee.