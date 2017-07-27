PML-N’s Asif Kirmani elected Senator

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s political secretary Asif Kirmani was elected as senator unopposed, on Thursday.

The senate seat fell vacant after the resignation of Dr Babar Awan.

An independent candidate Sarfaraz Qureshi’s nomination papers were rejected due to the fact that they were not authentic and certified whereas the other candidate Hafiz Nauman had submitted an application to withdraw his papers.

Subsequently, Kirmani has been elected as senator unopposed. Election Commission will issue his success notification after completion of the procedure.

While talking to media, Kirmani expressed gratitude to his party’s leadership. He said that they are the ones who obey judiciary.

“Politics of accusation is only being done for the past one year. Every conspiracy against the government will be unveiled soon,” he said.