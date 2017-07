Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed an ice-cream making factory on the charge of using substandard raw material.

According to ADG Operations PFA, Rafia Haider, Honey Classic Ice-cream Kulfa factory situated at Ferozepur road was using vegetables, flavours and some chemicals in making ice cream and was distributing it to marriage halls and catering companies.

The team recovered 890 litres of ice cream with no expiry date mentioned on it. It was stored in un-hygienic conditions.